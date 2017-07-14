POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Bollywood dancing in Istanbul
04:57
You wouldn't expect to find a great deal of Bollywood dancing in Turkey. But one group of dancers in Istanbul is changing all that. The Indian troupe 'Durga' started off with small performances in shopping malls and universities. But now it's packing out huge venues and luring people from across the city. Shamim Chowdhury went to meet them.
July 14, 2017
