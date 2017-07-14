World Share

Showcase: Safak Tavkul's July the 15th Experience

It all started around 9 PM. Two hundred and 50 people were martyred in the span of just a few hours in different parts of the country. The Cengelkoy district of Istanbul was among the most targeted areas. And one Turkish painter Safak Tavkul put everything he saw on that night of defiance onto paper. Our Elif Bereketli paid him a visit to see how his sketches depict that night.