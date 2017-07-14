POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Musician Jerry Hirimyan's July the 15th Story
03:29
World
People all around the world have voiced their solidarity with Turkey in many different ways. In the aftermath of the coup attempt, one Turkish Armenian musician based in Istanbul has composed and recorded a song dedicated to the bravery of the Turkish people. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
