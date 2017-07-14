World Share

Showcase: Turkish Artists' Story of July the 15th

July the 15th 2016 was a night that changed the course of the country's unity. Despite different political views the Turkish nation came together as one to fight being oppressed. And they won. Hundreds of thousands of citizens poured on to the streets against the FETO terrorist organisation to keep what was theirs. And our Elif Bereketli finds out how four distinguished artists and writers handled that night and the following year.