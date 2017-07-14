What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Egypt Attacks: Peter Williams discusses the implication of the recent attacks in Egypt

Two tourists were killed after being stabbed on a beach in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada. Four other tourists were wounded in the incident. And earlier, in a separate attack, five policemen were killed after gunmen ambushed their patrol car south of Cairo. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world