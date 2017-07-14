POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: The world's most and least active countries
Money Talks: The world's most and least active countries
How many steps have you walked today? You may know the answer to that if you have a fitness tracker. But US scientists have also collected that data from smartphone users across the world. And because of that survey, we now know which countries are the most active and which have the most couch potatoes. Let's have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
