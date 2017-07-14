What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Money Talks: Small businesses in India fear losing out to bigger ones

India introduces the new national goods and services tax, It has been slightly over a week since the transition but it has already exposed a sharp divide between the country's big and small businesses. Ishan Russell has the details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world