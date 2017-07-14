POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Twelfth of July parades 2017
Money Talks: Twelfth of July parades 2017
Thousands of people who favour staying part of the UK joined the annual Twelfth of July parade in Northern Ireland. After decades of conflict with republicans there, this year's march was the one of the most peaceful. Sara Firth sent us this report from Belfast. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
