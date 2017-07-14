POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: The European Parliament debates Panama Papers
Money Talks: The European Parliament debates Panama Papers
It has been more than a year since investigative journalists published the most detailed insight yet into how rich people avoid paying taxes. The European Parliament holds inquiries into the so-called Panama Papers leak and debates how much longer the probe should continue. Before we go to our correspondents on this, let's have a quick reminder of what the Panama Papers taught us. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris, followed by analysis from our reporter Mobin Nasir.
July 14, 2017
