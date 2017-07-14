World Share

Money Talks: India's top court suspends cattle slaughter ban

In India, where few things are as contentious as its cattle industry. Earlier 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspended the trade of buffaloes, camels and cows for slaughter. But the Supreme Court has put that ban on hold. That decision could have a major impact on India's surprisingly valuable meat and leather industry. For more, New Delhi based journalist Ishan Russell joins us.