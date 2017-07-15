POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Thousands of citizens join march on July 15 Martyrs Bridge
03:14
World
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Thousands of citizens join march on July 15 Martyrs Bridge
Thousands of people in Turkey have gathered on the July 15 Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul ahead of the National Unity March. Nicole Johnston has more details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 15, 2017
