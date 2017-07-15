POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkish-German relations deteriorate after coup
02:48
World
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkish-German relations deteriorate after coup
Events of a year ago were not just a concern to people in Turkey. Germany hosts over three million Turkish people, many of whom have been there for over many decades. Within the Turkish communities in Germany, there is a still a real bond to the politics of the mother country. But relations between the two nations have been far smooth over the last 12 months, as our Europe Correspondent, Francis Collings reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?