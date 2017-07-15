POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: July 15 coup anniversary rally underway in New York
02:45
World
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: July 15 coup anniversary rally underway in New York
July 15 marks a symbolic victory for the Turkish people. July 15 is a symbolic day for the people of Turkey and the speaks to the power of the people. Kahraman Haliscelik reports from New York where a commemoration rally is taking place. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 15, 2017
