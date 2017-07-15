POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkey-US relations tested after coup attempt
02:58
July 15 - A Night of Defiance: Turkey-US relations tested after coup attempt
The relationship between the United States and Turkey, a close NATO ally, was put to test on the night of the failed coup last year. The lack of an immediate, strong response from the United States was seen as a major disappointment by the Turkish leadership. And America's stance, in the aftermath, continues to wear on the once-firm alliance between the two. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story in Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 15, 2017
