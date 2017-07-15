World Share

Strait Talk: Turkey's Deputy PM Simsek on failed coup in Turkey

"Turkey will strengthen its democracy and remain an open society", Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey to the Strait Talk. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.