A Night of Defiance:Civilians caught up in investigations
03:08
World
A Night of Defiance:Civilians caught up in investigations
One of biggest impacts of the attempted coup in Turkey has been the thousands of government employees who were fired, suspected of having links to the Fetullah Terror Organisation. Turkey says it's to protect national security. But critics say thousands of innocent people are being caught up in the crackdown. Nicole Johnston reports from Istanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 16, 2017
