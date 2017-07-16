POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela Voting: Vote to block constitution rewrite underway
Venezuela Voting: Vote to block constitution rewrite underway
It's happening against the backdrop of months of anti-government protests and violence. The non-binding vote is considered an act of civil disobedience, since it doesn't have the backing of the National Electoral Council. Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro are boycotting the election. Juan Carlos Lamas is covering the vote and ongoing political turmoil in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 16, 2017
