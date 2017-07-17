POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Firsthand: Open fire on the Bridge
"Bridges are strategic in both times of war and peace," says Yusuf Ciftci. The failed coup survivor talks to The Newsmakers about the night of July 15, when he was shot while confronting military personnel. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 17, 2017
