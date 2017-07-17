POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Colonising Mars
04:34
World
Roundtable: Colonising Mars
If the warnings are to be believed, the earth is facing the biggest mass extinction since the dinosaur age. Is Mars the only hope for humankind? And do we really have a chance of colonising the red planet? Over population and over consumption. Scientists say our abuse of earth will make it unfit for human life - possibly in just a hundred years. It's a view that some dismiss as alarmist. But others are investigating Mars as an alternative place for human settlement. Finding a way for the red planet to sustain life is still in the early stages. Some question whether it's possible at all. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?