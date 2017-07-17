World Share

Roundtable: Colonising Mars

If the warnings are to be believed, the earth is facing the biggest mass extinction since the dinosaur age. Is Mars the only hope for humankind? And do we really have a chance of colonising the red planet? Over population and over consumption. Scientists say our abuse of earth will make it unfit for human life - possibly in just a hundred years. It's a view that some dismiss as alarmist. But others are investigating Mars as an alternative place for human settlement. Finding a way for the red planet to sustain life is still in the early stages. Some question whether it's possible at all.