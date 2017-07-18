Showcase: July the 15th Monuments

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saturday July the 15th was a key day for Turkish democracy as the nation commemorated the first anniversary of the horrific failed coup attempt, organized by the FETO terrorist organization. They tried to divide the country but it became more united than ever and rewrote its history. Commemorations were held across the country while architecture helped people remember their fallen national heroes. This is how! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
