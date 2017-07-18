POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Behind the scenes of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
03:31
With less than five months until the second part of the Star Wars trilogy is released, details of the plot remain a closely guarded secret. And even with the release of a special behind-the-scenes trailer, still not much is known about what's in store. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
