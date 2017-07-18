World Share

Showcase: South Africa's plastic art

As a teenager growing up in a poor neighborhood, one South African spent his time rummaging through garbage dumps for scrap items he could put to use. Now he's an established artist known for using plastic as his medium. But that's not all, let's take a look at his story.