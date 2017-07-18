POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: South Africa's plastic art
Showcase: South Africa's plastic art
As a teenager growing up in a poor neighborhood, one South African spent his time rummaging through garbage dumps for scrap items he could put to use. Now he's an established artist known for using plastic as his medium. But that's not all, let's take a look at his story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
