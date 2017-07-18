POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: High-tech Roman frescoes
The Roman Empire may have reigned thousands of years ago, but it did help shape civilisation into what it is today. And now in Rome you can actually see the original frescoes of the ancient empire thanks to the latest technology.
July 18, 2017
