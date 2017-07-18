POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump Jr's Twitter fallout
Newspaper reporters have forced the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr., to release emails that prove he met with a Russian lawyer to try and dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton. The revelations have prompted some to question if his actions constitute perjury or even treason. What does this latest controversy in a series of many mean for the future of President Donald Trump?
July 18, 2017
