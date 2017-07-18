World Share

Indonesia bans Hizbut Tahrir, China's base in Djibouti and Trump Jr's Twitter fallout

Indonesia's government has banned multiple Islamic political groups, including Hizbut Tahrir. Rights groups say the crackdown is an attack on civil liberties. Plus, we explore why China has opened its first ever foreign military base in the African country of Djibouti. And, newspaper reporters have forced the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr., to release emails proving he met with a Russian lawyer to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton. The revelations have prompted some to question if his actions constitute perjury or even treason.