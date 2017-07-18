POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's base in Djibouti
China's base in Djibouti
China has opened its first ever foreign military base in the African country of Djibouti. The base is strategically located near the Suez Canal and other naval trade routes as well as the Middle East. China insists the base will help Chinese ships in the region with logistics and supplies. But analysts argue China is aiming to increase its influence in the world. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
