Indonesia bans Hizbut Tahrir

The President of Indonesia says that political groups such as Hizbut Tahrir should not be allowed to operate in the country. The decision to ban such groups come amid what some consider rising sectarianism in the secular country. The government hopes the move will help to build unity between religious groups. Critics claim banning such groups goes against basic principles of freedom of speech. Is the ban an infringement on civil rights? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world