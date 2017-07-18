What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

July 15 - A Night of Defience: Interview with Yusuf Alabarda

Yusuf Alabarda speaks on the anniversary of 15th July coup attempt. He is a defense and security analyst. He graduated from Naval Post Graduate School. He has MBA on International Defense Resources Planning and Management. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world