Money Talks: African trade law allows countries duty-free access to the US market
It has been 17 years since the US adopted the African Growth and Opportunity Act. It allows developing African countries duty-free access to the US market. The trade law applies to 40 sub-Saharan countries. For nations like Lesotho, the law has worked well. The southern African country has exported an average of $400 million worth of clothing and other textiles each year. For more, TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us on set. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
