World Share

Money Talks: Digital currencies lose market value

Enthusiasts of virtual currencies like Bitcoin have been saying for some time now that those of us who use ordinary money live in a financial dark age. But digital currencies have lost billions of dollars in value recently. Sourav Roy tells us why and interview with Erik Voorhees, CEO of ShapeShift. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world