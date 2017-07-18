POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Fans around the world celebrate Game of Thrones’ seventh season
01:27
World
Money Talks: Fans around the world celebrate Game of Thrones’ seventh season
Game of Thrones has become one of the highest-grossing TV shows of all time. And with its seventh season getting under way, there is excitement all over the world. Some throw parties in Dubai and in Washington DC people celebrate in a Game of Thrones pop-up bar. Let's take a peek inside. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 18, 2017
