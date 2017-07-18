World Share

Money Talks: Trump visits Paris on Bastille Day

It was a visit designed to strengthen relations between the US and France. Dinner at the Eiffel Tower had US President Donald Trump tweeting that ties with his host were stronger than ever. But beneath the grandeur and military pomp, he and French President Emmanuel Macron have a lot of differences. TRT World's Sarah Morice is in Paris and tells us.