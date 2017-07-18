World Share

Money Talks: France seeks defence funding for West Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron makes good on his promise to support a multinational military mission to fight violence across West Africa. He has been on a mission to raise $480 million for the Sahel Force budget. For more, TRT World Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us on set.