Showcase: Changing the face of a village with murals
Showcase: Changing the face of a village with murals
The picturesque Uruguayan village of 25 de Agosto used to be known for its bustling railway station and busy streets. But after the train services were cut, residents began leaving in their droves and the village seemed almost abandoned. But one French painter's arrival has been credited with bringing this sleepy borough back to life. We've been finding out why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 19, 2017
