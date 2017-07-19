POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Haiti's new military, Arkansas abortion laws, and EU tech company fines
50:54
World
Haiti's new military, Arkansas abortion laws, and EU tech company fines
Haiti recently relaunched its military force, after it was abolished 22 years ago. But does it need it? Meanwhile, the US state of Arkansas has passed a law which requires women to obtain permission from men who impregnated them in order to have an abortion. Is the law empowering rapists, or does it promote paternal rights? Also, we speak with Margrethe Vestager, who is leading the EU fight against rule-bending businesses in Europe, including Google and Apple. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?