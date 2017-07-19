World Share

Haiti's new military, Arkansas abortion laws, and EU tech company fines

Haiti recently relaunched its military force, after it was abolished 22 years ago. But does it need it? Meanwhile, the US state of Arkansas has passed a law which requires women to obtain permission from men who impregnated them in order to have an abortion. Is the law empowering rapists, or does it promote paternal rights? Also, we speak with Margrethe Vestager, who is leading the EU fight against rule-bending businesses in Europe, including Google and Apple.