July 19, 2017
19:03
19:03
Arkansas new abortion laws
Since 2000, the US state of Arkansas has become increasingly restrictive on abortion. The state's new law requires women to obtain permission from men who impregnated them, in order to have an abortion. Does the law violate women's rights, and what does it mean in special cases like rape?
