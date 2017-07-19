World Share

Roundtable: Is Free speech under attack?

Free speech, - the right to express opinion without censorship or restraint. Should that apply to us all, all the time? Or should those with views we don't agree with, be silenced? Many of the world's greatest minds have been forged in British universities - for centuries they have been bastions of free speech. In the 1970s, No platforming was adopted to keep extreme views off campus. Now, some are questioning whether it's gone too far, excluding the voices of people with different, but not necessarily dangerous opinions. And who should decide what can or can't be said in a public place? At what point should free speech give way to censorship, if at all?