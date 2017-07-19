POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Free Speech
03:22
World
Roundtable: Free Speech
Free speech, - the right to express opinion without censorship or restraint. Should that apply to us all, all the time? Or should those with views we don't agree with, be silenced? Many of the world's greatest minds have been forged in British universities - for centuries they have been bastions of free speech. In the 1970s, No platforming was adopted to keep extreme views off campus. Now, some are questioning whether it's gone too far, excluding the voices of people with different, but not necessarily dangerous opinions. And who should decide what can or can't be said in a public place? At what point should free speech give way to censorship, if at all? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?