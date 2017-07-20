POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Painting memories in a Syrian refugee camp
02:31
World
Showcase: Painting memories in a Syrian refugee camp
A Syrian refugee has finally been able to pick up his paintbrush again after years of concealing his love of art while living under Daesh rule. But even after escaping it, he found it difficult to pursue his drawing while living in a desolate camp until his talent was spotted by an aid worker. Here's what happened. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
