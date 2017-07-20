POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Elon Musk fears robots will snatch human jobs
Elon Musk has joined the likes of Bill Gates and physicist Stephen Hawking to warn about the dangers of artificial intelligence to human life and our economy. The CEO of electric carmaker Tesla asks American politicians to take heed of his warning and act fast. TRT World's tech reporter Sourav Roy joins us.
July 20, 2017
