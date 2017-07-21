POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Is the prison system failing?
26:27
World
Roundtable: Is the prison system failing?
Imprisonment - for centuries it's been the mode of punishment for societies around the world. But is the prison model failing? And is it, in fact, fueling a cycle of crime? Globally, prison numbers are soaring and rates of reoffending are rising. The system, according to many, needs radical change. Some European and Scandinavian prisons have been successful with a more holistic approach - the focus not on punishment but instead on rehabilitation. But could that be applied to the country with the world's biggest prison population, the United States? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?