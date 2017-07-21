What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Showcase: Celebrating the 50th year of the ballet 'Jewels'

Despite being half Georgian and half Russian, George Balanchine is considered the father of American ballet. The pioneering choreographer first presented his unique style 50 years ago with his ballet masterpiece 'Jewels'. Today, the three most famous ballet companies in the world are celebrating its anniversary on stage together. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world