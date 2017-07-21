POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Discovering prison life through an exhibition
Showcase: Discovering prison life through an exhibition
It's one of the more unusual stops on the contemporary art route: what used to be a bleak French prison is now flooded with colour. The immersive experience which tells a sinister story is proving a big draw but it's for a limited time only as we've been finding out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
