eSports in Turkey

A 21st century question: Is playing video games considered a sport? With a new generation growing up with computers at their finger tips,it's becoming reality. Sensing this momentum, the Turkish government and developers are doing what they can to grow the culture. Lance Santos has more... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.