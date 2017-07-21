POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole
05:34
World
O.J. Simpson Granted Parole
O.J. Simpson could be released from prison early. The decision is being made at a Nevada parole board hearing on Thursday. He's served 9 years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery. And it's the latest twist in a life and career that has gripped the American public for the best part of 5 decades. Paul Scott reports. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
