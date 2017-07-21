POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Alibaba's Jack Ma visits Kenya
02:31
World
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder and chairman of China's biggest online shopping site AliBaba, is on his first visit to Africa. Ma chose Kenya's capital Nairobi as his first stop. He wants to unleash the potential of young entrepreneurs and small businesses. John-Allan Namu reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
