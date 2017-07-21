Money Talks: US companies' offshore holdings exceed of $2T

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A new report by credit rating agency Moody's suggests the amount of money stashed overseas by American companies has hit a record. Moody's says firms like Apple, Microsoft and Google's parent, Alphabet transferred another 100 billion dollars overseas in 2016. Most of that increase came from companies other than banks. So why are these firms doing it? The answer is high tax rates in the US. But authorities there and in Europe want the practice to end. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
