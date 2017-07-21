World Share

Money Talks: US China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue

The United States and China have wrapped up two days of high level economic talks without any agreement. The two sides said they had what they described as a frank exchange but failed to agree on major bilateral trade and economic issues. For more, Martin Jacques, the author of 'When China Rules the World', joins us from London.