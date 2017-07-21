POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Blue Apron share sink after Amazon enters the market
02:30
World
Money Talks: Blue Apron share sink after Amazon enters the market
"We do the prep. You be the chef." That is Amazon's latest trademark filing for a planned meal delivery service. And for Blue Apron, it must seem like something of a battle cry. Just 20 days after the meal kit delivery service went public, Blue Apron has lost a third of its value. And Amazon is one of the reasons for the fall. William Denselow reports from New York. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?