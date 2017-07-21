POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: 3M Daimler cars to be recalled across Europe
05:43
World
Money Talks: 3M Daimler cars to be recalled across Europe
Daimler, the company that makes Mercedes cars says it will voluntarily fix how its vehicles control their emissions. The recall affects nearly every diesel Mercedes Benz car it has sold between 2011 and 2017. Sourav Roy reports and Antonio Ferreira, an analyst at Carnorama, joins us from Lisbon. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?